Google Password Manager is getting an update that includes bottom navigation, more

Google’s Password manager that’s baked into Chrome isn’t everyone’s first choice, especially for those who are super privacy-minded, but it’s the go-to for many who just want a simple and at-the-ready tool for getting to their saved accounts.

Now, it’s getting a slick, new interface that boasts a bottom navigation bar featuring three neatly organized tabs: “Passwords,” “Checkup,” and “Settings,”. This was first noticed by @Nail_Sadykov in a post on X as shown below.

Google's password manager is about to get a redesign with a navigation bar with three tabs "Passwords", "Checkup" and "Settings".



With this change, the search bar and the add password button have also received a makeover. pic.twitter.com/Ye7j5PHGLA — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) November 3, 2023

Let’s backtrack a moment and reminisce about the old Google Password Manager. The previous design was, to put it kindly, rudimentary. It did the job, but with all the charm of a hammer—practical but not something any UX designer would gloat over. It lived as a somewhat hidden feature within your Google account or Chrome settings, lacking the finesse and ease of access of a dedicated app.

Over the past year, Google has updated it to include many additional niceties that its competitors have like Password sharing, easy access from your Chrome profile and more. This refreshed UI feels like someone breathed life into it though. It now feels more like an actual app, not just a web page lost in a sea of Chrome tabs.

With the search bar and “add password” button both getting visual updates, the functionality feels smoother, almost as if it’s encouraging you to take better care of your digital footprint – you know, that one you’ve been abusing and ignoring for years? Yeah, Just like Nail, my Passwords look pretty bad too.

In addition to the new app-like features, Google recently added a quirky, four-colored Googley key icon nestled in a white circle to the web app, and you can make the entire experience a standalone app by using the “Create a shortcut” or “install” feature in the browser. I’d recommend if you use Google Password manager, take some time now to actually tend to those compromised passwords, duplicates and more!

