Google One VPN expands to include 10 more countries

Now that Android and Chromebook users can connect up their Google One VPN to protect their browsing traffic from hackers and eavesdroppers, Google is looking to expand its availability with the addition of 10 new countries. As a reminder, you’ll need the 2TB Premium plan or higher in Google One in order to utilize the “free” included VPN.

With it, you’ll be able to browse, stream, and download content with a secure and private connection, shield yourself on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi, and reduce online tracking by hiding your IP address for as little as $9.99 per month with your other benefits. See the chart below to gain the full context.

It’s officially Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and with it, Google has published a new blog post on The Keyword that outlines its efforts to make its services and hardware more secure and to protect its user’s privacy and data. Previously only available in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Germany, Spain, and Italy, users in the following countries will be able to upgrade and use it starting today:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Iceland Ireland

The Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

These new additions bring the total count for the VPN to 18 countries. It’s awesome to see the company focus on this as it usually restricts its services and tools to the United States. Now if it could only include Canada and Brazil in Stadia deals, am I right? If you’d like to learn more about the Google One VPN, there’s an entire white paper that explains it in greater detail than the website does.

If your country isn’t listed for availability, please let us know in the comments below. I’m also curious to see how many of you are using the One VPN on your Chromebooks and how many of you just and only hooked it up to your phone. If you’re waiting for access on iOS, Windows, and Mac, you’ll, unfortunately, have to keep waiting – these are coming “soon”, but that’s been the case for some time now.