Google One VPN is officially shut down: What this means for users

Google has officially pulled the plug on its Google One VPN service as of June 20, 2024. The decision, attributed to low usage and a desire to focus on “more in-demand features,” leaves Google One subscribers seeking alternative ways to secure their internet connections.

Introduced in 2020 and initially limited to higher-tier plans, the VPN was expanded in 2023 to all Google One subscribers, including those on the most basic plan. Google says this VPN provided a valuable layer of security, particularly for those frequently using public Wi-Fi networks. Google even added dedicated Mac and Windows clients, in addition to Android and iOS.

But, despite its utility, Google’s data suggested that the VPN wasn’t widely adopted and that they would like to “support more in-demand features.” This move is reminiscent of Google’s history of discontinuing products and services deemed less successful, leaving many loyal users very disappointed.

Fortunately, those needing a VPN aren’t left without options. Google Fi wireless subscribers and recent Pixel owners (Pixel 7 and newer) can still access “VPN by Google” through their respective services although Google does note that it lacks broader IP address regions and the ability to block the Internet if the VPN gets disconnected.

Additionally, a plethora of third-party VPNs, such as NordVPN and Surfshark, offer robust protection for Android devices and Chromebooks. NordVPN, which we’ve recommended for years, stands out with its comprehensive features like blocking malicious websites, securing sensitive data, and bypassing geo-restrictions.

On a Chromebook, there’s nothing to delete or uninstall. If you’ve been using the Google One VPN, you notice that clicking “Add Google One…” in your Network settings will now take you to the Google One PWA with a top banner that says “VPN by Google is no longer available.” ChromeOS also has the option to manually add a VPN and you can view detailed instructions for that on this Chromebook Help page. For those who wish to remove the now-defunct Google One VPN on your phone or Mac/Windows device, detailed instructions are available on the service’s help page.

While the loss of Google One VPN is undoubtedly a setback for some, the availability of various alternatives ensures that users can continue to prioritize their online security and privacy. If you’re affected by this change, exploring other VPN providers might be the best course of action. If you are a VPN user, let us know in the comments below what service you use on your Chromebook and what you like about it!