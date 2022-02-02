Google One VPN rolling out to iOS users who have 2TB or higher subscriptions

Over the past few months, Google One’s VPN has become internationally available, expanded to 10 more countries, gained compatibility with Chromebooks, and more. Now, as promised, it’s becoming available to iOS users!

As you may expect, it’s only available to those who have a subscription to the Google One 2TB plan or higher as that’s the earliest tier the VPN is bundled in at. This will cost you $9.99 USD per month or a hundred bucks per year.

Once you’ve signed up or upgraded, you can download the Google One app from the Apple Appstore and go through the setup process. After you’ve finished, you can toggle the VPN using the interface element seen in the image below.

The Virtual Private Network, or VPN for short, encrypts your device’s online activity for extra protection from online threats like hackers. You can stream, download, and browse online on an encrypted, private network, shield against hackers on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and even hide your IP address and prevent third parties from using it to track your location.

While HTTPS is baked into the web by default, it’s fantastic to have a more secure browsing experience and increased peace of mind on iPhones and iPads. Sadly, you can’t spoof your IP address on Google One’s VPN though, so it’s one of the few VPNs that you can’t use to watch content from other countries, and so on. Also, Google One is not currently compatible with Macbooks or Windows, even though support is planned.