Google One members with 100GB or higher tier are receiving a $5 Play Store Credit reward

Yesterday, a long-time Twitter follower who goes by the name “E.” (@Stoked4Good) brought something exciting to our attention. In their Google One account, a reward for a $5 Google Play Store Credit was available to redeem!

The user states that they are currently subscribed to the 100 GB Google One and Drive storage plan for $1.99 USD per month. It’s my assumption that anyone paying for a higher tier than that will also receive the Play Credit reward, but everyone who has since come forward to reveal that they too have received it has also been subscribed to the base tier.

Five bucks may not seem like a lot of money, but when it comes to digital purchases like apps, in-app purchases, games, movies, books, and audiobooks – especially with constant discounts and promotions going on, that could take you quite a little way. I suggest investing in your continued growth by getting a cheap eBook or taking the night off with a movie rental. Go on, you deserve it!

You could also do like E. and save that dough to put it toward your next Stadia purchase – honestly, it’s up to you. My only advice would be to keep an eye out on your Google One rewards dashboard and in your Gmail inbox in case you’re next in line to receive this little treat.

I’ve noticed that Google One has historically been pretty bad at keeping up with doling out rewards to its loyal subscribers, and I’ve been contemplating writing up a reflection on what it has offered thus far to see if it’s truly been worth it. However, with all of the other benefits that you get with One, I still find it to be an invaluable investment in my digital life, so when these small gifts come along, I just claim them and move right along.

My hope is that Google will sweeten the deal in the future with One reward benefits. In the past, it’s given away free Google Home Mini devices, but if we’re honest, that was just because it had a surplus of them to get rid of. Either way, One Reward Benefits do need a revamp, and since this new five-dollar one has come along, it gives me hope that the company has remembered that they exist and perhaps that it should do better going forward.