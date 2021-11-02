Some Google One users are being offered a free 2nd gen Nest Hub if they upgrade to 2TB

Some Google One subscribers are receiving an email promotion that invites them to upgrade their storage quota in order to receive a free gift. While it normally offers some freebies to One members, Google is going big with this one. Instead of shooting measly discounts from a T-shirt cannon or something like it has in the past, it’s giving away a “free” second-generation Nest Hub!

Visiting the Google One upgrade website does not present you with the offer, and it’s currently unknown how many users were sent the email found in the image above which was captured by Android Police earlier today. In order to qualify through the email method, you’ll have to upgrade to the 2TB plan at $99.99 for the year (upfront), and not the monthly $9.99 cost, so I place “free” in quotations because while you’re actually getting a free device, it’s valued at the same price as the storage, which you’re paying for immediately.

The offer is valid beginning December 10, 2021, and runs through December 24, 2021, so if you’re looking for a fantastic stocking stuffer (it should fit in a really big stocking…but just at the opening!) then this deal looks to be perfectly timed for Christmas. The Hub can be claimed by users living in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.

Have you ever owned or do you currently own a Nest Hub? Having a visual display to go with the audio of Assistant requests makes me realize that it’s been a missing, but vital piece of the experience for me over the past few years as I’ve used only Google Home and Nest Mini devices. By the time it’s unwrapped from under the tree, you will also be able to participate in some of the Santa activities that Google will undoubtedly bring back too. Look out for a similar email and let us know in the comments if you’re willing to take the plunge and upgrade your cloud storage in exchange for a piece of hardware!