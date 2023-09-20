Google Domains has stopped selling domains to new and existing customers in wake of shutdown

By now, you’ve probably caught wind of the fact that Google Domains is selling its soul to Squarespace. For those of you (like myself) who’ve trusted Google with your domains over the years, this might come as a bit of a shock, especially seeing as how it’s one of the very few services it’s kept going for so long without taking an axe to it.

Now, as of September 7, 2023, the same day Squarespace started handling domain affairs, Google Domains stopped selling domains to new and existing users. If you’re logged into your Google Domains account, you’re likely not seeing any announcement about this change. However, as noticed by 9to5Google, who spotted the change, this is appearing only for those who are not logged in or are incognito in Chrome.

Google no longer offers new domain registrations, but try Squarespace. On September 7, 2023 Squarespace acquired all domain registrations and related customer accounts from Google Domains. Customers and domains will be transitioned over the next few months.

If you’re thinking it’s time to jump ship right away, hold up a sec. You’ll still be able to manage your sites via Google Domains for a little while longer, as this transition won’t happen overnight. In fact, it’s going to take a few more months before the full shutdown. Plus, Squarespace has agreed to keep the price at $12 per month per domain – the same as you’re already paying – at least for the first year.

I’ve got to admit, I’m scratching my head a bit over this one. Google’s habit of pushing us to other services or, let’s be real, shelving its own stuff isn’t exactly new. But the move with Google Domains? That was unexpected, even for me. How’s this news sitting with you? Were you as taken aback as I was? Let me know in the comments if you’re sticking with Squarespace and letting Google shift you over or if you’re headed to WordPress.com or another provider entirely.

