What to expect from Google’s new Fitbit app: coming this fall

Google has just announced a completely revamped Fitbit app scheduled for launch later this fall. The new app will offer a comprehensive, personalized perspective on health and wellness, focusing on the metrics most important to the individual using it. In the lead up to the actual release, Fitbit has invited a select group of users to test the beta version of the app and provide their insights. But for all those who won’t get their hands on that beta version, here’s a quick look at what users can expect from the redesigned Fitbit app.

Three New Tabs for Seamless Navigation

The updated Fitbit app prioritizes user-friendly navigation, incorporating a three-tab setup to provide quick and easy access to the stuff that matters most to users. The tabs are designed to help monitor daily goals and metrics, explore motivational guidance, and stay updated on personal achievements and progress.

Today: The ‘Today’ tab offers a snapshot of the user’s most important stats. Users can customize their views based on personal goals, including increasing activity levels, improving sleep quality, or managing stress. Progress visualization is made simple with new, consistent charts, graphics, and icons representing health trends.

The new ‘Today’ tab

Coach: The ‘Coach’ tab serves as a hub for health and fitness content. Users can browse a curated list of workouts and mindfulness sessions to keep their motivation high. Fitbit Premium subscribers can unlock exclusive content, including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and dance cardio classes. New filters make it easy to find the right content based on available time and equipment.

The new ‘Coach’ tab

You: In the ‘You’ tab, users can manage personal details and goals, keep track of achievements with redesigned badges, and manage community connections. It’s a personal space for reflecting on progress, accessing health assessments and reports, and connecting with people who matter most.

An Easy-to-Navigate, Secure, Personalized User Experience

The redesigned Fitbit app, created in response to user feedback, is designed to be personalized, secure, and easy to navigate. The new design was built to reflect the energetic spirit of Fitbit while still adhering to Google Material Design standards for a modern look and feel.

Refreshed Visuals : The updated design features a refined color palette and rejuvenated photography and illustrations representing the diverse Fitbit community. Improved icons and charts provide a snapshot of favorite activities and showcase health and wellness trends.

: The updated design features a refined color palette and rejuvenated photography and illustrations representing the diverse Fitbit community. Improved icons and charts provide a snapshot of favorite activities and showcase health and wellness trends. Simplified Health Tracking : Users can now easily log information like steps, exercise, and water intake directly from their phones, regardless of whether they own a Fitbit device. For outdoor activities such as walking, running, or hiking, users receive an accurate step count and immediate access to relevant information, including a live view of their route on the map.

: Users can now easily log information like steps, exercise, and water intake directly from their phones, regardless of whether they own a Fitbit device. For outdoor activities such as walking, running, or hiking, users receive an accurate step count and immediate access to relevant information, including a live view of their route on the map. Enhanced Data Security and Privacy: Supported by Google’s industry-leading privacy and security, the new Fitbit app offers a simplified privacy experience with unified controls for managing Fitbit data and permissions. Users can feel secure knowing their Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads and will remain separate from Google ads data.

Fitbit’s redesigned app is a big step towards seeing a more unified approach from the now Google-owned Fitbit. With the impending release of the Pixel Watch 2 slated for this fall, it makes sense that we’re seeing a better partnership between Google and Fitbit on the software side of things now. While the Pixel Watch felt like the Fitbit features were a bit bolted on, the release of this app around the same time we expect the Pixel Watch 2 will hopefully make for a far more cohesive experience on Google’s wearable moving forward.

