3 new ways to leverage Chrome on Apple iOS devices

Google is constantly making changes to deliver an exceptional browsing experience to all users, regardless of their OS of choice. Between Android and iOS, we tend to see different abilities leveraged for the different user bases, and with these latest additions for iOS, Google is bringing some of the best Chrome features to both iPhones and iPads. Building on recent launches like Chrome Actions, Google is introducing four new updates that will enable users to accomplish more in Chrome both quickly and efficiently.

View addresses easily in Maps

Thanks to some AI smarts, Chrome now detects addresses on webpages and allows you to view them in a pop-up Google Maps instance directly within the browser. Simply press and hold an address and the option to view it on Google Maps within Chrome appears. Whether you’re searching for a nearby coffee shop or planning your next big vacation trip, this feature can save you a bit of time and simplify navigation.

Create calendar events with ease

Chrome on iOS can now create Google Calendar events directly within the browser itself: no app-switching or manual data entry required. When you come across a date you want to remember on the web, you can press and hold on that date and Chrome will present the option to add it to your Google Calendar. The event will even automatically populate with essential details such as time, location, and description. It’s a handy thing that I’d really love to see in Chrome on Android, too!

Unleash the Power of Google Lens for search

The introduction of Google Lens has revolutionized the way we search with images. Now, you can utilize this amazing feature within Chrome on iOS, too. By long-pressing an image while browsing, you can use Google Lens to identify plants, receive homework assistance, or translate languages in real-time. Additionally, in the coming months, Chrome will also enable you to search using pictures you capture with your device’s camera or select from your camera roll.

As Google continues to enhance Chrome’s capabilities on iOS, you can expect even more new features to roll out in the future. The three features revealed today are just the latest examples of why we love Google’s approach to software so much. Instead of hiding features behind walled gardens, Google continues to work to bring cross-platform enhancements for all users, and for that, we’re pretty big fans.

Newsletter Signup