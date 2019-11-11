It’s not just you: Google Nest was down this morning, but there’s good news

Many Google Nest users around the world woke up this morning to find out they couldn’t access the Nest app. It appears that Google has addressed the server issue that was causing the outage and all devices should be coming back online soon.

Reports of the outage started flowing in around 1 AM PST on November 11 on DownDector and Twitter. The outage appears to be a worldwide server issue but is primarily affecting users in the U.K. and the northeastern U.S. based images from DownDector.

Some users were complaining that they couldn’t log into the Nest app and others were seeing their devices marked as “offline.” We didn’t have any issues with our devices here in Kentucky. It is important to note, the Nest thermostats will work properly to control the temperature even when the device is not connected to the internet – only the remote access was affected by this outage.

Google responded around 4 AM PST via the official Google Nest Twitter account and said they were looking into the problem and then followed up with another tweet around 7 AM PST saying the issue had been resolved. But when looking at the DownDector map, it looks like some users are still experiencing issues so it might take some time for all devices to come back online.

We got an update. This should be resolved now — let us know if you're still experiencing the same. — Google Nest (@googlenest) November 11, 2019

It is unfortunate that Google had a server outage for a home product that is so core to users’ comfort and security, but I am happy that they were quick to resolve the issues. All of this proves that even massive companies like Google are susceptible to technology issues.