The Nest Mini is dirt cheap right now if you need one to round out your smart home

This week, many people are sorting through their new belongings and taking inventory of what they now have to work with in their smart home setup. I know I gifted quite a few smart home devices this year and last, too, so I’m sure Google Assistant was front and center in many homes last week as presents were being unwrapped.

As many of us begin to take inventory of a likely-growing number of smart things in our homes, you may find yourself needing a few more small, discrete, affordable smart speakers to complete your home setup. For others of you, maybe you are just now considering having a smart speaker or two around the house. Either way, the Nest Mini has dropped to a ridiculously-low $25 all over the internet, and the time to buy one is now.

In the event you aren’t familiar, the Nest Mini replaced the Google Home Mini in Google’s smart home lineup last year and it is better in every single way. The speaker is decent (not room filling, but not tinny and thin, either), it has a built-in wall mount hole, it has full touch controls up top, and it comes in a nice variety of colors. The Nest Mini is unassuming and simple and makes for a great smart speaker for any room in the house or office.

Shop Nest Mini at Chrome Shop

Usually priced at $50, this steep 50% discount is worth your attention if you have any intention at all of getting in on the smart home game. While I loved the cheaper price point of the original Google Home Mini as a means to get people on board with the Google Assistant, I didn’t really like it as a device. The Nest Mini fixed all the irritations that shipped with the Home Mini and it is such an easy smart home speaker to recommend, especially at this sort of price.