Google Nest Learning Thermostat leaks with new UI and modern design

Leaked Google Nest Thermostat 4th Gen

Google appears ready to unveil a significant upgrade to its thermostat lineup with the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat. Recent leaks on X by @MysteryLupin have shed light on some exciting new UI features and design elements that might make this thermostat the one to buy – if you’re willing to pay the increased price tag.

One of the most striking revelations is the “high-res borderless display.” This innovative design seems to extend the user interface beyond the traditional black bezel, creating a more immersive visual experience. And it appears they’ve brought back the rotating dial-like controls like the original Nest Thermostat lineup, which I always loved.

Credit: MysteryLupin (X)

The introduction of “Dynamic Farsight” is another intriguing addition, though its exact functionality remains a mystery. If it builds upon the existing Farsight feature, which activates the display when approached, this could mean a more customizable display of information instead of just weather, time, and room temperature.

But that’s not all on the software side, the leaks also tease “natural heating and cooling” and a customizable home screen but the details are limited so we’ll have to wait and see how exactly these new features will work.

In terms of hardware, the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat is rumored to include an oval-shaped trim plate, a rear steel plate, and a second-generation Nest Temperature Sensor. Notably, this model boasts deeper integration with the Google Home app, offering comprehensive control over settings and schedules without needing the Nest app. Compatibility with Matter-enabled smart home apps further expands its versatility.

The leaked price of $279 positions this as the priciest thermostat yet but the 3rd generation was released back in 2015 (yes, nearly a decade ago) so a slight price bump isn’t surprising. The leaks also say this new 4th generation will come with a Nest Temperature Sensor that costs $39 on its own so there’s that too. But we won’t have to wait long to get all the details – I’m thinking we may see an official launch during Google’s “Made by Google” event on August 13th.

