Google needs to make iPhone compatible with the Chromebook Phone Hub

With the big WWDC keynote from Apple this week, a thought I’ve been having for a long time was resurfaced as I watched Apple announce new features for MacOS that we’ve had on Chromebooks for a while. One of the particular new features that rejuvenated this train of thought for me was the addition of phone mirroring on Macbooks that will arrive in the fall.

Like we’ve had on ChromeOS for quite some time now, users on MacOS devices will be able to fully mirror their iPhone on screen to interact with it as needed. They didn’t show a ton of the functionality, but what they did demo was pretty cool looking and of course very similar to our very own Phone Hub with App Streaming on Chromebooks.

While I still think Google and the ChromeOS team are largely missing the boat by still not having Samsung on board with this feature for Chromebooks (seriously, they dominate the Android market), I also think there’s a massive opportunity for user uptick on Chromebook by getting Apple in on the action, too.

Let’s get iPhone included in Phone Hub

While Samsung devices don’t yet have App Streaming activated, they do work perfectly fine with the parts of Phone Hub I actually rely on regularly (recent photo access, recent tabs, notifications, the battery indicator, and quick hotspot access). At this point, however, there’s no connection whatsoever for iPhone users that want to consider using a Chromebook.

And that really flies in the face of the way Google largely panders to Apple’s phones. It’s nothing to see new features arrive on core Google apps like Gmail, Gboard, or Photos before they show up on Android. And with that sort of precedent that’s been set over the years, I’ve just come to accept the fact that Google – as a company – has to make sure their stuff works as seamlessly as possible on iPhone due to the massively unbalanced smartphone market here in the US that slants heavily in Apple’s favor.

So, when a Chromebook feature that is directly centered around the phones we carry around every day, I have to assume the iPhone is in the conversation at some point. Google isn’t Apple, so having helpful features on ChromeOS that only work with a Pixel is borderline silly. Sure, some features can start there, but they need to branch out as soon as possible, and that includes the entirety of the Phone Hub suite. It’s time for it to spread its wings to accept and encourage iPhone users to try out Chromebook, too.

Massive user potential

I’m sure the process won’t be easy, but that’s probably the case with a lot of Google services that are constantly updated with great new features for iPhone first. Phone Hub could likely connect via the Google app on iOS, and though I know for certain Apple won’t make it dead simple to do, I’m confident it could be worked out.

And if it were to be accomplished, think of the massive user base that could potentially come along with that change. When all the iPhone users out there start seeing phone mirroring arriving with MacOS in the fall and maybe don’t have the means to get a $1000+ Macbook, being able to show them a $400-$500 Chromebook Plus that does the same trick with their existing phone would be a pretty big win for ChromeOS.

But while I’m certain it could be done, I’m far less certain that it ever will be. Does it make a ton of sense? Obviously. But the most logical thing doesn’t always happen in the tech space, does it? Still, I’m hopeful that it one day could emerge and what the ramifications of that sort of move would be. With iPhone now becoming a commodity – not a luxury – I’m sure there are many iPhone users out there that would love a solid, well-made, easy to use laptop that seamlessly works with their phone and doesn’t cost a fortune. Here’s hoping.