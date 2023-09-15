Google Messages may finally allow cross-device support by linking your Google Account

In the absolute mess that is messaging here in 2023, Google Messages has slowly-but-surely continued to increase adoption numbers, amassing over one billion downloads as of this May. Despite that growing popularity, there’s one aspect of Google’s latest messaging strategy that has been a point of contention for many: the reliance on QR code sign-in and a web app for seamless multi-device messaging.

Even services that felt completely tethered to this way of doing things (WhatsApp) have relaxed a bit and allowed users to fully sign in non-phone devices for standalone use even when the primary phone used for the messaging platform is not connected or isn’t around. Where I used to still be tied to my phone to send WhatsApp messages on a Chromebook, I can now turn that phone off and still send messages over the web just fine.

For Google Messages, this is the part of the equation that’s kept me from fully adopting it. RCS not being adopted into Apple’s iMessage is clearly another big issue, but this inability to message with my Google Messages account apart from a tethered connection to my phone has made me keep it around simply as my SMS/MMS app when needed. But there’s good news on one of those fronts: Google has recently released a beta version of Messages for Android (version 20230907_01_RC00) that hints at the possibility of Google Account-based pairing.

An APK teardown of the latest beta version of Google Messages includes several intriguing strings that indicate a move towards allowing users to send and receive messages with their phone number on devices other than their primary phone. These devices, including tablets and desktops, will likely be linked via signing in to your Google Account.

<string name=”gp_web_tablet_express_sign_in_title”> Message from your phone number on your other devices </string>

Message from your phone number on your other devices <string name=”gp_web_tablet_experess_sign_in_sub_title”> Use your phone number to send and receive messages on devices signed into your Google account. </string>

Use your phone number to send and receive messages on devices signed into your Google account. <string name=”gp_web_tablet_express_sign_in_how_it_works_link_text”> Learn how it works </string>

One thing to keep in mind is the fact that this could technically be an update to the seamless pairing already available to Google Fi users that already offers a form of multi-device messaging for its subscribers: allowing them to text, call, and check voicemail on the web even when their primary device is powered off.

According to 9to5 Google, however, nothing in these strings provides any concrete evidence that this is exclusively for Google Fi users. Instead, it looks like this change could open the door for a broader range of Android users to enjoy this easier cross-device support. Perhaps in the future, you’ll simply be able to download Messages, log in with your Google account, and send/receive over the web without really worrying about what device you are tied to or what phone number is being presented. Add in RCS support for iMessage (a pipe dream, I know), and for Android/Google folks, Google Messages instantly becomes the de facto messaging platform for us all.

Newsletter Signup