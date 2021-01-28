Google Meet adds a new toggle to enable or disable the use of custom or preset backgrounds

Over the next two weeks, you’ll start to see an option appear which will allow you to control whether or not those in your Workspace Organizational Unit (OU) should be allowed to use custom or preset backgrounds for meetings.

Custom and preset backgrounds allow you to replace your background in Google Meet with a hand-picked image, like an office space, landscapes, or even abstract backgrounds. You can also upload your own. Some organizations may see this as unprofessional or it may just not fit their workflow. Additionally, it can be great to toggle it off to prevent someone from uploading an image that’s sensitive or self-promotional.

The new toggle will make it to where the Admin can block or allow users from using these backgrounds, even if they toggle the ability on from their own account. Luckily, this will be turned on by default for Admins, but for Education and Enterprise for Education domains, this will be disabled by default.

Let us know in the comments whether or not you allow custom or preset backgrounds for your students or employees. As the idea of working from home sets into our culture, custom backgrounds can eliminate the visual clutter or distractions from a user’s environment and can help to take the spotlight off of home life. I really like the custom kitchen or office spaces, but I’m considering finding some great custom images to upload soon. Let’s discuss!