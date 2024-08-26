Google Meet PIP on tab switch going live on the desktop

Google Meet continues to enhance our meeting experiences with thoughtful updates, and this latest one is a pretty big deal for multitaskers. Ever found yourself scrambling to find your video screen after switching tabs during a meeting? Well, say goodbye to that frustration! Google Meet’s handy picture-in-picture (PIP) feature is now even more convenient than before, and will come to your aid the moment you leave the call.

Automatic PIP for Google Meet

With this latest update, picture-in-picture mode will automatically activate when you switch tabs during a Meet session. With no need to manually enable it every time, this seamless transition ensures your meeting remains visible and accessible while you juggle other tasks: such as taking notes, referring to meeting documents, or conducting a bit of quick research on the side.

While this automatic picture-in-picture feature is designed to make multitasking easier, there are a few things to keep in mind. First and foremost, it’s currently only supported if you’re using Google Meet on a computer with the Google Chrome browser. Also, if you prefer to have more control over when picture-in-picture activates, you can easily turn off the automatic trigger. Just look for the “View site information” icon in your Chrome URL bar and toggle the “Automatic picture-in-picture” setting off.

Rollout Timeline

Google is rolling this feature out gradually. If your organization is on a Rapid Release cycle, you might start seeing it as early as today, August 26th, but it could take up to 15 days for everyone to have access. For those on a Scheduled Release cycle, the rollout begins on September 10th, again with a potential 15-day window for full visibility.

This new PIP feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. It’s a small but impactful change that exemplifies how Google Meet continually works to create a more user-friendly and productive meeting environment.