Google Meet introduces performance notifications to help you fix your call quality

Google is adding gentle pings to alert you of performance issues with your camera and microphone in Meet. When the app detects conditions that impact your call quality, it will add a red notification dot on the “More options” menu. If you click it, you can choose the “Troubleshooting & help” section to learn what you can do to resolve it.

These tailored troubleshooting recommendations are a part of Google’s larger efforts to simplify and improve the service so that more schools and businesses adopt Workspace as their core means of communication and collaboration. In instances where your network quality decreases as a result of processing resources becoming restricted, such as your CPU speed being automatically decreased to extend battery life, being informed of these changes is vital.

Additionally, new quick actions are being implemented. If Meet detects a problem that may end or affect your call, such as your device battery being low, it will recommend that you ‘Plug in your charger’. If audio is unclear, you may see a quick action that suggests you turn on closed captions to make it easier to understand what’s being said. If someone is presenting, Meet will recommend that you enable Spotlight layout to highlight the presentation.

For both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains, these updates begin rolling out today and may take upward of two weeks to appear. There’s nothing you or your admins need to do to see these new tools appear aside from waiting. Every Workspace customer, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers can expect to benefit from this when it finalizes.