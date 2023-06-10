Google Meet On-the-Go mode will automatically take away distractions if you’re not stationary

I’m not saying you should walk and talk while in a Google Meet call, but I get that everyone is busy beyond belief in a corporate environment. Similar to how Google Maps has a special Driving mode that alters the app experience to better accommodate your attention at a glance, Google Meet is now working on something similar while you’re moving about.

Welcome to On-the-Go: Your camera and video are turned off to help you focus on what you’re doing. Stay aware of your surroundings.

As discovered by 9to5Google during one of its APK Insights reports, the tech giant is perhaps implementing a safety precaution for when all call participants don’t have their butts planted in the seat they began the call from.

If Meet detects that you’re no longer stationary via the sensors in your phone or if you toggle the “On-the-Go” setting yourself to go grab some exercise or a quick coffee, the new mode will be toggled and your camera and video will turn off so that you’re not distracted while you’re walking around.

Additionally, a large screen with your profile picture, huge mute/unmute, hand raise, audio and hang up call buttons will populate the screen. The point of this again is that you can glance at it and tap without having to be precise while your focus is elsewhere.

At the top of the display, you’ll have an option to “Turn off On-the-Go” mode, which will instantly turn your camera back on (so long as you didn’t manually turn it off prior to swapping modes) and show you everyone else’s beautiful faces again as well.

While there’s no word on when this will be released, the feature, along with the visuals for it were discovered in the latest version of the APK for Android. Let me know in the comments if you would use this, and if you’re glad it’s being added. I like any and all ‘at-a-glance’ UI implementations, and I think Android could use more of them!

