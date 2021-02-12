Google Meet adds dedicated IP addresses for non-Workspace user traffic

Though Google rolled out fixed IP ranges for Google Meet in Workspace domains last year, they’re taking things a step further and introducing the same feature to non-Google Workspace accounts. In doing so, Workspace customers and those who join their calls can configure optimize video conference traffic. This will also apply to users who connect to Google Meet anonymously (those who are not signed in with a Google account).

Believe it or not, these have already been deployed, and there is zero wait time to benefit from this! Google Meet will cease its usage of the old IP addresses on Mach 1, 2021, so Workspace users should add the following IP addresses to their firewall and network configuration.

IPv4: 74.125.250.0/24

IPv6: 2001:4860:4864:5::0/64 IP addresses for Workspace which de-prioritize consumer account traffic

IPv4: 142.250.82.0/24

IPv6: 2001:4860:4864:6::/64 IP Addresses for consumer and anonymous account media traffic

Whether you’re a Workspace admin or a non-Workspace admin, you’ll need to update your firewall if you want to add specific network rules for Meet traffic using the IP addresses found above. Google has recently put in a lot of work towards improving audio and video traffic quality in Meet on Chromebooks and has put out several improvements to the service overall.

It’s clear that they have a full whiteboard of ideas that are long overdue for the “new normal” lifestyle that their software enables us to navigate, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.