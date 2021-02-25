Google Workspace for Education adds ability to end Google Meet calls for all at once

As reported a few days ago as part of the new safety and engagement features being added to support distance learning, Google Workspace for Education is adding to Google Meet the ability for the host to choose between leaving a meeting and letting the other participants carry on, or ending the meeting for good for everyone involved.

When a host is done with a meeting and wants to leave, they now have two options: Leave meeting: The host will leave the meeting, but the meeting will continue. End meeting for all: Everyone, including people in breakout rooms, will be ejected from the meeting. Participants will be informed that the host has ended the meeting. Once the meeting has been ended, people will not be able to rejoin, unless the host rejoins first.

This was a much-needed feature, as there were instances where teachers would not want to leave students unattended in a meeting, but did not have a way to eject them. This of course, caused a lot of security concerns for teachers and parents alike. Thankfully, the feature has already started to roll out to domains on the Rapid Release schedule, with Scheduled Release domains to follow on March 8th. We hope that this feature also crosses over to the Enterprise side of Google Workspace, where this can be beneficial to corporate meeting hosts as well.