Google Meet will now help you identify and eliminate echos echoes echoes echoes

Google Meet can’t stop – won’t stop – with its updates. In order to turn itself into the premier service for the education and enterprise space for meeting digital face to digital face in a pandemic era, it’s consistently cranked out more new features, fixes, and polish than you could shake a stick at (Do people still do that?) Today, Google announced that it’s making it easier to identify and fix echoes in Meet calls by notifying you via its troubleshooting tools when there could be a potential issue.

Normally, echo occurs when your system audio feeds back into your microphone. While Meet does take steps on its own to mitigate this using AI and machine learning on the back end, the company has realized that user intervention is necessary if calls are going to be perfect.

A new notification will appear when Meet detects a notable echo from your system which may be heard by other call participants. A red dot will appear on the three-dots ‘more’ menu at the bottom of the screen. Upon clicking it, you’ll be told exactly what’s causing it and how you can resolve it so your meeting can go smoothly.

“You’re causing echo” – yes, you!

If you have a Rapid Release domain or a Scheduled Release domain, you’ll begin seeing this helpful, little notification over the next two weeks. Rollout just began yesterday, so keep an eye out! This applies to all Workspace tiers and G Suite Basic and Business customers alike. There’s no admin control though, so implementation is automatic. It will also be toggled on by default.

If you’d like to get some tips on how to troubleshoot Meet network, audio, or video issues, you can visit Google Support for the service. No one wants to be ‘that guy (or gal)’ who is responsible for causing echoes while someone is talking! Let me know in the comments section if you think this feature will be useful, or if you’re not commonly plagued by echoes during your company or school meetings.