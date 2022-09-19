Google Meet (Duo) app adds an account switcher to separate work from personal

Following the conversion of Duo over to Google Meet that took place last month, Google had to eventually reinstate the Duo icon to that app due to users expressing confusion over the transition. Now that the app is back to having its familiar blue icon, changes continue within the application with the addition of an account switcher and navigation drawer.

As you can see from the screenshots below, the new look includes a navigation drawer at the left of the search bar that links to: Privacy in Meet, Settings, and Help & feedback. To the right, you now get a standard account switcher that includes your profile picture instead of a three-dot menu button. This change will allow you to quickly switch from a personal to a work account without much fuss, a welcome addition to keep these two aspects separate now that Duo (previously used mostly for personal accounts) and Meet (previously mostly used for work accounts) are one and the same.

New Google Meet (Duo) account switcher and nav drawer

Images source: 9to5Google

Old Google Meet (Duo) UI that still features a three-dot menu

According to 9to5Google, this change rolls out as part of version 104 of the app on the Play Store, however, there seems to be a server-side component to this as I am on that same version and I don’t see the changes yet. Hopefully it rolls out widely to everyone as I believe that will be instrumental in getting rid of some of that confusion over the combination of the two apps. Right now, on the Play Store you can find Google Meet (the app that was previously Duo but then got renamed to Meet) and Google Meet (the original) which can still be used as a way to access meet on work accounts.

Newsletter Signup