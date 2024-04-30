You can now switch devices mid-call on Google Meet

Google Meet has introduced a new feature that streamlines the experience of switching devices in the middle of a call – without hanging up! This functionality enables users to maintain uninterrupted conversations by effortlessly transferring calls between their phones and computers.

The new device transfer feature is remarkably straightforward. To trigger a transfer, just open the same meeting link on the device you want to jump to, and then tap the “Switch here” button that is in place of the “Join” button. The call will instantly shift to the selected device without disruption. Boom! Google magic.

With this new feature, users who need to switch devices during a call, perhaps transitioning from their phone to a computer or vice versa, can do so without interrupting the flow of the conversation. This exact scenario happened to Robby and me recently during a video call (with a rather large group, too) where we tried to switch to my computer from his phone but since the call was private, the host had to give me access right in the middle of the call. It was a little clumsy and I would have loved to have this new device transfer feature instead!

You can also now join calls simultaneously from multiple devices, which could be handy if you want a multi-camera setup or are in a place where the computer with your presentation slides is different from the one you are using for your webcam. Just click “Other joining options” and then select “Join here too.”

The device transfer feature in Google Meet is gradually rolling out to users now and is available to both personal Google accounts and Workspace customers. With so many of us still relying on video calls for our jobs and at school, it’s great to see Google continue to refine the Meet platform.

