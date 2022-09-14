Google Meet recordings, attendance tracking and more can now be shared with co-hosts

If you’re using Google Meet to plan and execute video calls with your employees or students, then you may be interested in knowing that some advanced hosting features are now able to be shared with meeting co-hosts.

Previously, Google made recordings, attendance tracking, polling, and more generated by organization members sharable with hosts as “meeting artifacts”. On its Workspace Updates blog, the company states that these artifacts of user data will now be forwarded to meeting co-hosts as well, making it easier to shoulder the burden of managing the results of polls, making sure everyone attended the meeting, and more.

In order to share artifacts with a co-host directly, the main host just needs to specify that person in the Calendar event and select “call artifacts are shared with the host and co-host you add here” before saving. Just keep in mind that you can’t promote someone to co-host during a meeting and expect them to get artifacts for that Meet call as they have to be added prior to its start.

Similarly, any co-host removed from that position during a call will still get artifacts for that call that was started, but not for future meetings, make sense? Lastly, this update is rolling out over the next two weeks to both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains but is not available to those using Google Workspace Business Starter, Frontline, or Nonprofit. It’s also not coming to those who still have a G Suite Legacy Basic or Business license.

Available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, Education Fundamentals, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers

Newsletter Signup