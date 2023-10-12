Google Meet adds 1080p video prompt for group calls, likely as a part of Chromebook Plus efforts

In a recent Keyword blog post, Google just announced that Meet will prioritize 1080p Full HD for group call resolution going forward. Of course, this will only occur if your camera supports 1080p, which most do. Before today, this was only automatically toggled for those in one-to-one calls.

Here’s how it works – upon joining a group call in Meet, you’ll be promoted (as shown below) to swap over to 1080p (it’s off by default). Once you click the option for it, the indicator at the top right of the active call will display the new “1080p” badge.

Alternatively, you can swap back and forth between video resolutions in the settings menu. An important note though – 1080p video will only be broadcast from your end to others in the call if more than one person “pins” your camera to their screen. Otherwise, your video will be displayed in their chosen call resolution to save their bandwidth. Clever, right?

Everyone should already have this rolled out to them automatically, regardless of their domain type (Rapid Release or Scheduled Release). It’s available to anyone with a Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Workspace Individual subscribers.

If you have a personal Google Account and you’re using Meet, this won’t work for you, but I’m hopeful Google changes that in the near future! I’m speculating here, but I believe the company is making this change for Meet to accommodate Chromebook Plus users, who all have a shiny, new 1080p camera. The tech giant wants to help anyone on Plus take full advantage of their hardware and software per its new standards.

