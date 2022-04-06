Google Maps rolls out estimated toll prices and more detailed navigation, iOS improvements

Google Maps is rolling out a series of updates to the Android and iOS apps aimed at helping you plan your drive, save money and explore new places. More notable is the addition of estimated toll prices and a more detailed navigation map that now includes traffic lights and stop signs along your route, among other improvements.

The new toll prices feature builds on the already existing “Tolls” indicator that appears when you map out a route, except now it will include an estimate of how much your tolls will be in total based on trusted information from local tolling authorities. You will continue to have the ability to choose a toll-free route or choose to avoid seeing routes with toll roads altogether on your Maps settings. Google explains the below regarding this feature:

We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it. The Keyword

New toll prices in Google Maps

Google Maps will also be adding more details to the navigation experience by including stop signs and traffic lights that can be clearly seen along your route, as well as building outlines and areas of interest. Maps will also show you things like the shape and width of a road in select cities, including medians and islands.

In iOS, Google will be adding additional features such as a new home screen “pinned trip” widget, the ability to start navigation right from an Apple Watch, and direct integration into Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app. The additional iOS improvements will begin rolling out in the coming months; however, the toll prices will roll out to Android and iOS this month in the U.S., India, Japan, and Indonesia with more countries coming soon. The new navigation map will start rolling out to select countries in the coming weeks on Android and iOS, as well as Android Auto and CarPlay.

I think these improvements will be extremely helpful, especially in situations where traffic is hectic and you have to make fast decisions; otherwise, you can miss your turn and add unnecessary time to your trip. Additionally, the addition of stop signs and traffic lights will help tremendously with situational awareness in places you haven’t visited before. I welcome all these new features and can’t wait for them to become available in my city.