New Google Maps “Nearby traffic” widget on the way

Yesterday, Google teased the upcoming launch of a new “Nearby traffic” widget for Google Maps and highlighted five of their favorite Android widget features. The new widget, which Google says will be launched “in the coming weeks,” will show real-time traffic from your current location. Additionally, you will be able to zoom in and out on the widget itself without needing to open the full Maps app. Here is what the widget will look like:

New upcoming “Nearby traffic” Google Maps widget

Along with the announcement, Google also took the time to highlight five out of what they say will total 35 Google widgets available on Android. The chosen ones spotlight widgets’ helpfulness and capabilities, including the fact that they can be resized and reconfigured to fit on your screen without losing their main features. Such is the case with the Google Drive widget, which can take on a different shape depending on the size, but retains its main functionality.

Google Drive widget as it changes in size and shape

I am looking forward to the new “Nearby traffic” widget making its way to Android. I suspect this one will be on many users’ home screens as a way to glance at and check traffic conditions around them quickly. It may also be a good “maybe we should just stay in” motivator if conditions are less than favorable. In the meantime, we’ll wait for the official launch announcement, which more helpful Google Maps features will hopefully accompany.