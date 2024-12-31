Google makes a splash with Pixel as the official smartphone of the Australian Open

Google’s phone is the official smartphone of the Australian Open and will be on-site with a CES-like experience for Tennis fans who attend the event. Mimicking Google’s existing partnerships with the NBA, NWSL, and major European football leagues, Pixel is now making a big play in the world of tennis, and Google looks to be using this Grand Slam opportunity to showcase some of the Pixel’s coolest features:

Say goodbye to photobombers and distracting background elements. Magic Eraser keeps your Aussie Open pics looking top-notch. Magic Editor: Take your photos to the next level with AI-powered editing tools. Perfect your shots and share epic moments from the Open.

And if you’re lucky enough to be at the Australian Open in person, you can check out the Google Pixel Studio. Located at Rod Laver Arena, this interactive space lets you experience the Pixel 9 Pro firsthand and learn how to capture incredible action shots. They even have “coaches” on hand to help you master all of Pixel’s AI editing features.

Overall, this partnership is a smart move by Google. The Australian Open draws a massive global audience, and it’s a fantastic stage to highlight the Pixel’s camera prowess and AI capabilities. Plus, with on-site activations and special offers at the Google Store, they’ll be creating a bit of a buzz that’s sure to reach tennis fans looking to up their smartphone game a bit.

VIA: 9to5 Google