Google lawsuit alleges the company had radio personalities pretend to use the Pixel 4

When it comes to tech companies, I feel like we’re all living in a circus. No matter how honest corporations seem or how charitable you are with them given their mission statements, there’s always that aspect of them where they’re either intentionally or unintentionally dishonest for gain.

In a recent lawsuit that was filed by the FTC, Google and iHeartMedia – creators of iHeartRadio, of course, are both being sued for broadcasting fake testimonials to promote the Pixel 4 back in 2019 when it was about to release. The penalty amount is $9.4 million.

“Google and iHeartMedia paid influencers to promote products they never used, showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules,” Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection via FTC.gov

Each speaker on air was given a script similar to the one found below where they would trump up their experience with the phone, despite having never used it. To be fair, the stock shortage brought about by the demand for the phone meant that they didn’t have any to give to these folks. However, that’s no excuse to deceive people. What I think occurred is that the individuals in a tight spot who were coordinating these events probably weren’t sure how to handle the situation, and opted to get the job done regardless. Sadly, that means that the “users” were fabricating an experience they never had.

The only thing I love more than taking the perfect photo? Taking the perfect photo at night. With Google Pixel 4 both are a cinch. It’s my favorite phone camera out there, especially in low light, thanks to Night Sight Mode. I’ve been taking studio-like photos of everything… my son’s football game… a meteor shower… a rare spotted owl that landed in my backyard. Pics or it didn’t happen, am I right? Pixel 4 is more than just great pics. It’s also great at helping me get stuff done, thanks to the new voice activated Google Assistant that can handle multiple tasks at once. I can read up on the latest health fads, ask for directions to the nearest goat yoga class (yes, that’s a thing), and text the location to mom hands-free… Copy of the transcript testimony to be read by radio personalities

According to the FTC, Google initially hired iHeartMedia along with 11 other radio stations to have folks endorse the phone in this way. In doing so, it violated the FTC Act which works to make sure all consumers work fairly to protect and educate potential buyers of these new devices.

