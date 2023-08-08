Google Keep is getting Version History and it’s rolling out now to all of your notes

While I was browsing Keep and messing with its tools to create our Back to School article on note taking today, I encountered a new menu item on a blank note. As you can see in the screenshot below, “Version history” is greyed out, but now a thing in Google Keep! Sadly, it says ‘Coming soon’, and upon clicking the ‘Lean more’ button, I was redirected to a Help article that said the feature is currently rolling out to all of your notes.

This feature is currently rolling out and will launch gradually to all your notes. Important: You will only be able to see previous versions of text changes. Images won’t appear in version history. Google Keep Help

In order to use version history when it finally comes to your account, just visit Keep on the web, hover over a note and click it. From there, click the three dots ‘more’ options menu and choose ‘Version history’. From there, you should be taken to a new screen which we sadly don’t have a screenshot for, where it will show you a handful of revisions of your note.

I imagine this will look a lot like the version history feature in Google Docs, but less serious. It will likely highlight the changes between versions and show you the differences side-by-side. Until we get hands on, we just don’t know though, so stay tuned!

On your computer, go to keep.google.com. Hover over or click on a note. In the bottom of the note, click More Version history. Choose a version and click Download. Go to your downloads and open the text file.

Once you’ve chosen a version you want to restore for your note, just click ‘Download’. I’m sad to report that it doesn’t seem it will restore the note directly to your account, but rather to your computer’s Downloads folder as a .txt. file. From there, you can open it up, copy and paste the note to a fresh Keep note and save it. I do wish Keep offered an upload option. Perhaps this will be the catalyst for such a feature addition!

Newsletter Signup