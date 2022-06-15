Google Keep will soon let you change the font size of your notes

The ability to bold and italicize your notes has yet to arrive, even though it’s on its way, but Google is already adding a new feature for text formatting – font sizes! I say already, but it’s nearly 10 years old and has yet to receive many updated features, but it’s still a welcome addition.

According to a Google Keep for Android APK Insights report (version 5.22.222.01) by 9to5Google, code strings for small, medium, and large font sizes were discovered. Unfortunately, no font numbers were present, but instead of having a one-size font to fit all of your notes, at least you’ll be able to add a little more variety to bring attention to specific, important text.

This will come in handy with things like headers, and ultimately, will keep you from having to jump into a Google Doc to do a bit more organized work. At the same time, you can absolutely open a new Doc, pop open the right-hand sidebar, and drag and drop Keep text into your living body of text.

I imagine that one of the reasons it’s been so hard to implement these new features is because Google wants them to work across Docs and Keep, though I personally feel like this would only be a few lines of code to make it possible to do all kinds of crazy useful things with your notes.

Instead, I think Google Keep’s beauty is in its simplicity, and the company wants to be very careful how much it changes up that core formula or adds fluff to avoid driving its users to the competition. On the other hand, many people prefer things like One Note or Evernote for that very reason – more options and more flexibility. I love Keep, but am glad to see it getting some love since my experience with it has been solely utilitarian over the years.