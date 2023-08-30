Google Keep may soon let you sort your notes instead of viewing them by most recent

Remember how someone got Google Keep’s text formatting features working before they were officially announced this past week? Well, that same user, @AssembleDebug on Twitter, erm…’X’, has discovered yet another new feature.

Instead of sorting your notes based on the most recent created as you’ve always been confined to doing, Google seems to be prepping the ability to let you sort by date modified and ‘custom’ in addition to the standard method.

As shown on the Telegram group, @AssembleDebug made use of a ‘GAppsMod’ tool to enable a secret flag in the Keep app for Android. Upon doing so, these new options presented themselves like an open book. I guess Google can’t keep everything secret, now can they?

Most interesting is the idea of sorting notes in a ‘custom’ format. Could this allow you to drag and drop your notes to move them around? Would you even personally have any use case for this? I think it would be nice, but I don’t imagine I need to see any notes except for those that are most recently created by me. However, I suppose doing so inside of labels would be handy, especially while trying to ideate something creatively.

Similarly, having notes you add to or change text inside of (date modified) jump to the top of your list could be more useful than anything, especially if you’re like me and have notes fire off with reminders, which automatically puts them at the top and above my most recently manually created ideas.

Either way, there’s no word on when or even if this will fully roll out, but if it’s anything like the formatting options that Google held off on polishing for over a year, this won’t happen any time soon. I’m hopeful that I’m wrong since the company has seemingly been on a roll as of late with updates to my favorite journal app. Let me know in the comments what you think about this and if you’d use custom sorting methods in your own notes!

