Your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a phones are getting Google’s Game Dashboard on Android 13

If you’re unfamiliar with Google’s “Game Dashboard”, it’s basically an extension of the Google Play Games tools now that they’ve been injected directly into the Android 13 operating system. In addition to having the option to record or livestream your gameplay directly to YouTube, you can also set up performance boosting and battery extending profiles which tweak the OS settings to accommodate for your gaming session with one tap.

Now, it’s not as crazy cool as something you’d get with a RedMagic 6 Pro or anything, but it’s still great for most users, especially those who are looking to get the most out of the time they do get to game on their phones between work and school without having to go out and buy a game console or PC.

So yes, the GMS Game Dashboard can be considered an Android 13 feature😂



Time for another addition to my Android 13 deep dive! — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 28, 2022

According to Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, Google has announced that the Game Dashboard is, in fact, coming to more phones than just Pixels. This is possible because the dashboard itself and all of its tools are being moved into Play Services (v22.30), making it possible for non-Google phones running Android to enjoy it directly once they’ve updated to Android 13.

What I love about Game Dashboard is that it allows you to see your Google Play Games achievements as a part of the UI – independent of the Play Games app itself. This makes the company’s gaming tools feel more integrated, and I can appreciate that greatly. Let me know in the comments if you aim for Play Games achievements or if you just play mobile games and don’t really care about the extra fluff.

