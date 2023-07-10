Google to move to a fully-custom SoC with Tensor G5 in 2025

A new report from The Information (via:9to5 Google) highlights that Google is actively transitioning its Tensor G5 chip development from Samsung to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). In an ambitious step towards hardware independence, Google originally planned to roll out its first fully customized chip for Pixel phones in 2024. However, the plans hit a roadblock as “Redondo” – the code name for the anticipated chip – missed its trial production deadline last year. This occurred even after making some feature cutbacks.

The responsibility was passed to TSMC earlier this year, but unfortunately, this new partnership does not promise mass production of the chip by 2024 as Google initially hoped for. Instead, “Redondo” has now been repositioned as a test chip, making way for the future generation of Google’s custom silicon.

The next SoC in line is code named “Laguna”, following the same beach-related motif. Targeted for a 2025 launch, this chip is expected to be introduced as Tensor G5. According to The Information’s sources, the Tensor G5 will utilize TSMC’s groundbreaking 3-nanometer manufacturing process and the Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) packaging technology, known for its thinner profiles and superior power efficiency.

Still Samsung-made for the next few Pixels

Despite this shift over to TSMC, Google is not severing ties with Samsung just yet. Instead, they’ll continue to rely on Samsung for the upcoming year’s Tensor G4 chip design and manufacturing. However, it’s worth noting that Google is progressively replacing Samsung’s components in various domains – ranging from communications and audio to image and graphics processing – with its own intellectual property.

The journey towards fully-customized Tensor chips hasn’t been an easy road for Google. The company has grappled with challenges related to coordinating work between the U.S. and India, where a majority of its Tensor silicon engineers are based. High turnover rates within the group have further complicated matters, as a former Google chip executive divulged.

This ex-executive also expressed skepticism about Google’s heavy investment in custom chips. He highlighted the Pixel’s modest sales volume, calling into question the economic viability of this venture. Nonetheless, Google’s commitment to its own chip development could be a game-changer, redefining its position in the smartphone market. Assuming they continue to invest the effort, the benefits could become a bit more apparent as time goes on.

