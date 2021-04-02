Google Forms to autosave response progress across devices because it just makes sense

In order to prevent users from needing to start over from scratch while filling out a Google Form should they not have the time allotted to finish it all at once, Google is now implementing autosave for form response progress. This way, you can come back later and wrap things up before submitting your quizzes and quiz assignments in Classroom on your Workspace for Education account. You can see this awesome new functionality in action below.

If you’re a student, the benefit here is that you won’t have to start over if you can’t complete a quiz or form in one sitting, if you want to switch between multiple devices, or if your internet connection cuts out before your answers have been submitted. This update will be rolling out next week in beta, and Admins can request access to the beta using a form – how fitting. In addition to all of the other wonderfully thoughtful changes recently made to Workspace to accommodate those working in distanced learning environments during the pandemic, this comes as a nice touch.

Though only available to Workspace for Education accounts at this time, Google intends to roll this feature out to all Workspace accounts later this year. The company says it will provide further details regarding its expansion and availability to more tiers when the time is right. As an important note, you can’t participate in this beta if your domain has geographic data location requirements.

Should students see this begin to become available in Google Forms, you should know that these draft responses will only be available for 30 days from your last edit or until the form is completed. However, I’m sure your teachers won’t wait 30 days for you to turn your homework in, so this should be ample time and a non-issue. What do you think about autosave on form responses? I feel like this is another one of those things that has me saying to myself “huh…that should have been a thing years ago”.