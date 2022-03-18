Google Forms API now available for all, out of restricted Beta

Launched in 2008, Google Forms has become an instrumental tool to capture data from forms, surveys, and quizzes. It is used in various use cases – from quizzing students to getting feedback on a product and much more. In October 2021, Google introduced the Google Forms API, further increasing its potential and providing a way to manage forms and act on responses programmatically. However, the API was made available only as a restricted Beta at the time.

Google has now provided an update on this beta and has made the API generally available. This change will allow developers and admins to develop workflows supported by integrations with several project management, CRM, or LMS tools. According to Google’s post on the Workspace Updates Blog, the API is helpful for a variety of tasks such as:

・Creating and modifying forms or quizzes ・Retrieving form responses or quiz grades ・Reading form content and metadata ・Receiving push notifications for form or quiz responses or form structure updates Google Workspace Updates blog

There is no action required for those using Google Workspace accounts in a corporate setting as this is already rolling out automatically. However, in order to take advantage of the API, Admins will need to log in to their console to manage which integrations are authorized to access their Google Workspace data. For Developers, Google has provided the proper tutorials and documentation in order to get acquainted. However, this feature is now available to anyone with a Google account who would like to give it a try.