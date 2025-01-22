Google for Education at BETT 2025 focuses on personalized learning and AI

It’s that time of year again and as they always do, Google for Education has come out swinging with a massive list of updates. This year, the focus is clearly on personalized learning, accessibility, and leveraging the power of AI in the classroom. There’s a lot to take in, so here’s our best attempt to clearly and succinctly break down the key announcements from Google at BETT.

Personalized learning gets a boost

Google Vids gets even more integrated with Classroom: Google Vids was introduced just under a year ago as an easy-to-use video creation tool, and it’s now even more tightly woven into Google Classroom. Teachers can easily assign video projects, provide video feedback, and seamlessly incorporate video into their lessons. This is a fantastic way to boost student engagement and cater to different learning styles.

Google has added new handwriting fonts designed specifically for teaching handwriting based on regional research. This, combined with a refreshed library of Google Slides templates, means educators and students can spend less time on design and more time on creating compelling content. Read Along adds Heggerty’s phonics and detailed insights: Read Along is getting a serious boost with the addition of Heggerty’s entire decodables library, offering a wealth of phonics resources for K-3 students. But that’s not all – teachers now have access to detailed insights dashboards to track phonics progress at the class and individual student level.

Chromebooks: more accessible, more powerful

A flood of new Chromebooks: Over 20 new Chromebook models are hitting the market for education in 2025, with options for students of all ages and educators. We’ll see stylus-compatible devices for younger learners, powerful Chromebook Plus models for teachers, and everything in between.

A redesigned sign-in screen, a new focus mode to minimize distractions, and improved built-in apps like Recorder and Screencast (now available in 50+ languages) enhance the Chromebook experience. Chromebox OPS gives new life to old hardware: Have an old interactive flat panel gathering dust? Chromebox OPS is a simple plug-in device that transforms it into a fully functional ChromeOS device. This is a fantastic way to extend the life of existing hardware and simplify classroom technology.

Classroom Management Made Easier

Class tools give teachers real-time control: Available with Google Workspace for Education Plus, Class tools is like having a remote control for your classroom Chromebooks. Teachers can share content, view student screens, and even use live translated captions, all in real-time. This means more time teaching and less time on classroom management.

AI Tools Built for Education

NotebookLM: Your AI research assistant: NotebookLM is a powerful tool that can summarize information, answer questions, and even generate lesson plans and study guides. It’s like having a research assistant built right into your Chromebook.

Google is integrating its Gemini AI across Workspace, allowing educators to create polished videos in Vids, generate vocabulary lists in Classroom, and save time on repetitive tasks with Gems in Gemini Advanced. Chromebook Plus with Gemini: AI at your fingertips: Chromebook Plus users get access to Help me write and Help me read, two AI-powered features that assist with writing and reading comprehension.

Safety and Security Remain Paramount

More granular controls in Google Workspace: Admins now have even more control over their digital environment with new policies for third-party apps, Google Forms sharing, and digital signatures. This helps ensure data security and compliance with various regulations.

Admins now have even more control over their digital environment with new policies for third-party apps, Google Forms sharing, and digital signatures. This helps ensure data security and compliance with various regulations. Enhanced Chromebook management: New features like Content transfer allow students to easily take their work with them when they graduate, while Device Restriction Schedule gives admins more control over device usage outside of school hours. The Google Admin console also gets a usability boost with improved search and filtering.

This is a high-level overview of the wealth of announcements from Google for Education at BETT 2025. It’s clear that Google is committed to providing innovative and accessible tools to empower educators and students worldwide. As the conference continues, we’ll be on the lookout for more information about a few of these key advancements in the education sector, and we’ll report as we get a bit more info that could be of interest. Stay tuned!