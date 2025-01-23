ChromeOS gets first-ever integrated classroom management tools for teachers

Google is rolling out a suite of updates at BETT 2025 that are designed to enhance the classroom experience for both teachers and students. One of the additions built to augment learning while keeping the digital learning environment simple and secure is called “Class Tools.” You might have seen a mention of Class tools in our post yesterday that covered all the new features announced at BETT 2025, but here’s a more in-depth look at this helpful new set of tools.

With Class Tools, educators gain real-time control over student Chromebooks. This means they can share and pin content directly to student screens, keeping everyone focused on the lesson. Need to create a digital workbook on the fly? No problem. These Class Tools let educators adapt to the needs of the classroom in real time without disrupting the flow of instruction.

Engage in real-time and provide targeted support with Class tools

Educators can even remotely view student screens, offering assistance and monitoring progress discreetly. And to ensure no student gets left behind, you can now turn on live captions and translations, making learning more accessible for students with hearing impairments or language barriers. This means more control over the digital learning environment, enhanced tools for engagement, and a simplified workflow.

Class Tools also marks a significant step for ChromeOS in education. For the first time, these powerful classroom management features are built directly into ChromeOS. While other tools have long been available through the Google Classroom platform, Class Tools offers deeper integration with managed Chromebooks. It even has a dedicated new icon on the shelf (which will presumably show up after this feature is enabled by your IT Admin), providing quick and easy access for teachers.

Class Tools will be available in the coming months exclusively for Google Workspace for Education Plus users on managed Chromebooks. Interested educators or IT Admins can submit their information to Google to be notified when the feature becomes available.