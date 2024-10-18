Google Flights can now help you find the cheapest flights

Google has announced a significant update to its Google Flights service, designed to help travelers prioritize cost savings above all else. The new “Cheapest” tab will appear alongside the existing search results and will highlight the most budget-friendly flight options available.

Traditionally, Google Flights has presented users with a selection of “Best” flights, taking into account both price and convenience factors. But this approach may not always align with the needs of travelers seeking the absolute lowest fares, even if it means compromising on certain aspects of the trip like layovers or flight duration. These may include flights with extended layovers, self-transfers between airlines, or even utilizing different airports within the same city for departure and arrival.

Google acknowledges that the options presented under the “Cheapest” tab may involve more complex or unconventional travel arrangements that some travelers may not be used to when booking a flight. They say this feature will help users to make informed decisions based on their individual priorities, allowing them to assess the trade-offs between cost and convenience.

For those times when cost matters more than convenience, the new tab gives you an easy way to see the lowest prices available and then decide for yourself what tradeoffs you want to make.

This update is particularly timely for those planning holiday travel. Google’s latest travel insights suggest that you’ll normally find the best fares for Thanksgiving and Christmas trips in October so now is a good time to check out this new feature if you’re traveling on a budget for the holidays. The “Cheapest” tab is expected to roll out globally within the next two weeks wherever Google Flights is available.

