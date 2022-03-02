Google Fitbit recalls Ionic smartwatches over burn hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released a recall notice today involving the Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, citing burn hazard concerns. This recall is specifically for the Fitbit Ionic model FB503, of which about 1 million units have been sold in the U.S. and nearly 700,000 sold internationally.

The issue reportedly stems from the lithium-ion battery in the smartwatch overheating and causing burns on the wearer. According to the agency, Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States and 59 internationally – with 78 of those accounting for burn injuries, including two 3rd-degree and four 2nd-degree burns in the U.S.

The agency is urging that anyone who owns an Ionic watch stop wearing it immediately and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging in order to return the device. Fitbit will be refunding $299 upon receipt of the device and will also provide a 40% discount code should you want to purchase a different Fitbit watch. To start the recall process, users should call Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764 or online via help.fitbit.com/ionic.

It is important to note that this recall is only for specified Fitbit Ionic watches and does not include any other Fitbit device. You may recall that Google acquired Fitbit back in January of 2021, which makes this now an issue that Google has to deal with as well. Even though Fitbit stopped production of the Ionic watches back in 2020, they state that they decided to participate in this recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

The timing of this recall may impact Google with reports of a Pixel Watch release being just around the corner. As the two companies are now linked, Google will need to make sure this recall goes smoothly in order to strengthen customer trust and confidence when it comes time to market their new smartwatch, as well as any other Fitbit smartwatches released in the future.

Featured image: Wikimedia using Creative Commons license. No edits were made.