Google Fiber to expand to 5 new states after a 7-year hiatus

One would be forgiven to think that Google Fiber was dead in the water; after all, the company did put all expansions on hold in the aftermath of the Alphabet Inc restructuring. However, Google Fiber is back seven years later, planning to expand to more cities.

It’s important to note that Google Fiber never went away. In 2015 when the company became an independent unit under the Alphabet Inc umbrella and subsequently took a break from expanding its operations, it promised to continue supporting the services it had already installed. Despite annual losses, the company did just that but had to shift operations to keep the costs down.

However, we were treated to a surprise when Google Fiber announced that it is now ready to “add a little bit more velocity” after this long hiatus when it focused on tightening operations. Dinni Jain announced the expansion, Google Fiber’s Chief Executive, who exclusively told Reuters that it plans to bring its high-speed internet service to multiple cities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, and Nevada over the next several years.

The intent is to build businesses that will be successful in and of their own right and that is what we are trying to do at Google Fiber for sure. Dinni Jain, Google Fiber’s Chief Executive via Reuters

It’s great to see Fiber pick up where it left off and continue to expand. Unfortunately for most users, their plan right now is not to expand through all of the United States and take over ISP giants like Comcast and AT&T. However, it will continue to pursue its mission to provide wireless service through its Webpass brand for multi-unit buildings and in some cases will lease local fiber networks from other providers to do so.

