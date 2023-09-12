Don’t panic, here’s what that Google One cancellation notice actually means for Fi subscribers

Some Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus subscribers were surprised recently when they started receiving cancellation messages about the Google One storage subscription perk that came with their plan. But, before freaking out, it’s worth noting that this isn’t all that concerning after all and I’ll tell you why. First spotted by 9to5Google, an email Google sent out indicates Fi is simply rolling out some changes to billing beginning September 25th.

Google One subscription has been canceled. Contents of an email from Google FI

A follow-up email from the service clarified that this cancellation notice is an automated message tied to structural changes Fi is making. If you got this alert, you can safely ignore it. Yes, technically it was cancelled, but only because Google had to do so on their end to automatically shift your billing over to your Fi account. No action is required on your part. You’ll soon be able to handle your Google One settings directly from your Fi account page or through Fi app on your phone if you fit the bill for someone who had this perk through your plan.

Even if it did somehow cancel on you, you don’t have to worry too much because there’s a 7-day grace period for your bill where you can resubscribe. Again, you won’t need to, but that’s just a bit of extra information to put your mind at ease!

Oh, one more thing – if any members on your Fi plan choose to upgrade their Google One storage beyond the basic 100GB that it came with, the added cost will be billed directly to your Google Fi account instead of separately starting on the 25th of this month as well.

[Your Google One subscription will] “automatically resume through Fi without loss of storage or interruption”, and “There are no changes to the 100GB of Google One storage you get with Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan.” Google

