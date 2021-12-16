Fi customers are receiving a $10 Google Play credit as an end of the year gift

Google Fi customers can visit the Fi app on their phone right now to claim a free $10 Play Store credit as a part of a holiday promotion that Google is running right now. While it’s not a lot of money, it’s still a nice little freebie for anyone who has had an active Fi subscription as of yesterday. That’s right, anyone who activated their device on Google’s network today does not qualify, sadly.

Visit the Fi app on your phone to see the banner!

As a thank-you for another great year, we’re giving $10 of Google Play credit to all Google Fi users with active service as of December 15, 2021. Offer ends January 5, 2022, or while supplies lasts. Google Fi Promo terms

The other exceptions include it being a U.S. only offer for anyone 18 and older, and you must have a Google Pay account too, so the funds can be deposited. Oh, and here’s one that you may not have thought would be a string attached – Google says that your Fi account must be in good standing to get their little gift, so if you owe on your bill and have defaulted on your agreement, but still hold an account, you’re also excluded.

The offer is only valid until January 5, 2022, so you can claim it for the next few weeks before it disappears. If you do get it in time, you must also spend it on the Play Store before June 30, 2022, so there’s an expiration on it – something I don’t often recall being the case with Play credit.

Keep in mind that while you can get a few apps or games with $10 on the Play Store, and there are plenty of great titles to choose from, you can also use that money to subscribe to services like Play Pass and get hundreds of titles for just the one price. Let me know in the comments what you decide to do, and whether or not you were able to claim your Fi Holiday gift.