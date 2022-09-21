Google Fi seeks to earn back customers it lost with free service for the rest of the year

If you tried Google Fi, the tech giant’s cell service provider, in the past and just weren’t feeling it, and if you ended up canceling your plan, then you may be eligible for free Fi for the rest of 2022. Some users are receiving email invites to subscribe to the company’s Simply Unlimited or Unlimited Plus plans.

This includes not only themselves but up to five other people in their family group as well. Since it’s already nearly October, this means that you and your family can enjoy three months of completely free phone calls, texts, and data! If you end up going with the Unlimited Plus plan with a total of 6 of you, you’ll be getting around 50GB of data to share per month before being throttled – that’s a $720 USD value at no cost just to give Google another shot.

It’s been a while since you’ve been a part of Fi, so we’ve got a special offer just for you: for a limited time, you can join a Fi unlimited plan with up to 6 lines at no cost for the rest of 2022. Contents of the email sent to ex-subscribers

Though this is excellent news for anyone looking to see how much the service has improved since they last connected their phones to it, it does come with a few caveats. First, all of the users on this plan must transfer their numbers in instead of picking up new ones (from carriers that have calling, voice, and data services), and if any of the members already have Fi numbers, they won’t be eligible.

Kudos: 9to5Google

