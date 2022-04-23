The Google Fi Android app is getting a slight Material You redesign

Discovered in version 60 of the app on Android, Google Fi is receiving somewhat of a Material You redesign. It’s nothing major, but it does place the ageing app in line with the rest of Google’s revamped offerings.

For those of you unaware, Material You is Google’s design language which was introduced in Android 12 and allows for users to apply a personalized stylization to their applications based on the color and theme of their wallpaper. It goes well beyond that, but in essence, it’s meant to allow a level of customization never seen before on Android, making the device feel more like it reflects your own personal taste.

Google Fi’s new bottom bar now features the recently implemented “pill” shaped navigation icon backgrounds, as well as a new pastel color palette in place of the harsh, vibrant icons. Not too long ago, the app also received Google’s new, quirky, Material You-style graphics at the top of every page, and they just seem more user friendly and fun overall.

We’ve yet to receive the update for ourselves, but 9to5Google has provided both of the images above on their site. I’d be interested in knowing what you think about the new redesign, and whether or not it’s extreme enough to fit with the other Material You apps that have recently been overhauled.