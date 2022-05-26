Google strengthens security for Enterprise customers with launch of new partner integrations

Google has always been at the forefront of providing strong, industry-leading digital security, and it goes one step further today by launching new tools for Enterprise customers. It is launching a collection of new plug-and-play partner integrations in the Chrome browser and ChromeOS to provide I.T. with more tools to curb security attacks and enforce better protection for their users. This collection is aptly named the Chrome Enterprise Connectors Framework and currently offers integrations in these areas:

: Google has partnered with the new Netskope Security Cloud Integration to optimize user access to critical data by verifying the user, the device used, and the action requested. Meanwhile, the Okta Identity Engine provides all the authentication controls needed on ChromeOS. Endpoint Management across mobile and desktop : The new BlackBerry UEM and Samsung Knox Manage integrations allow I.T. to manage ChromeOS devices. In addition, VMware Workspace ONE will be updating its existing integration to comply with the new Chrome Policy API.

: The new BlackBerry UEM and Samsung Knox Manage integrations allow I.T. to manage ChromeOS devices. In addition, VMware Workspace ONE will be updating its existing integration to comply with the new Chrome Policy API. Security Insights and Reporting: The new Splunk Cloud Platform integration gives I.T. visibility into security events and actionable insights, such as users navigating to malicious websites, downloading malware, or reusing corporate passwords.

In addition, new ChromeOS Data Controls have been made available to protect sensitive data from being stolen or leaked outside the enterprise. You can gain access to this tool by signing up for the Trusted Tester Program. Moreover, to help enterprises find the correct partner solution and integration, Google has created a “Security & Trust” category on the Chrome Enterprise Recommended page.

For hardware, Intel vPro Enterprise for ChromeOS will provide security via Key Locker to protect disk encryption keys and Intel Total Memory Encryption to ensure data moving to system memory is encrypted. This will be available on the HP Elite Dragonfly, the first ChromeOS device that includes Intel vPro Enterprise with features like a privacy camera, fingerprint sensor, and optional privacy screen.

You can learn more about these and all the latest innovations for the Chrome Enterprise ecosystem on Chrome Enterprise Day which falls on June 8th, 2022. You can register by following this link and check out the event agenda, which includes speaker sessions on the partner solutions we have mentioned in this post.