Google ‘Friends Ross’ and if you’re a fan of the show, just enjoy yourself

Just as Google is wont to do, they have gone and added customized search results for yet another popular entity: Friends. Though the internet is continuously split on whether or not ‘Friends’ is a worthwhile show to keep around or just a 90’s relic that needs to be removed from the common consciousness, there’s clearly a massive following the show commands. With it’s 25th anniversary, Google is giving a nod to the show’s giant reach by offering up custom search results for each of the six primary cast members.

I’d fully recommend going through each friend to see their personalized search result, but if you don’t want to bother, I’ll recap what you can expect. For each of the six cast members, simply search ‘Friends [character name]’ in Google and you’ll be met with a unique search result card with a clickable element that relates directly to that character. You can see one of the results below.

For Ross, you get a couch that ‘pivots’ the screen each time it is clicked until it eventually breaks into two. For Rachel, a much-less-interesting head of hair is visible that simply takes you to a Google Images search of all of Rachel’s hairstyles through the years. Phoebe gets the assumed smelly cat animation when you click her guitar and Monica’s clean freak personality elicits a mop bucket, ejecting a little sponge animation that cleans up her name upon clicking it.

Joey and Chandler’s animations are equally fun with Chandler’s Lazy Boy recliner popping out the infamous Duck and Chick that wonder around the screen for a few moments upon clicking on the chair. Joey’s search card has a pizza slice that, when selected animates a handful of food items that are gathered up with the audio in the background triumphantly announcing “Joey doesn’t share food!”

Speaking of audio, all these animations do come with their respective sounds, so make sure your audio is on if you want to take full advantage of the Easter egg experiences. Now go check them all out!