Google Duo receives banner notifying users it will begin its transition into Google Meet soon

Duo fans may simultaneously be upset and excited to know that all of Google Meet’s features will be storming the gates and taking over their favorite personal video calling app. Last month, we reported on this transition, and how Google stated it would be occurring ‘later this year’.

Today, I received this banner at the top of the app while attempting to call a family member. It’s a message stating that “Duo is getting even better”, and it reminds the user of this upcoming massive shift in branding.

“Your Duo app will become Meet, with a new name and icon, and more features like background effects.”

Out of curiosity, I installed and opened Google Meet on my phone, since I was curious as to how Google would differentiate each app during said transition, and sure enough, the OG Meet branding was changed to “Google Meet (Original)”. I suppose that’s as good a way to tell them apart as any.

Obviously, as the move has been completed, this will just read “Google Meet” across the board, but until then, you can only generate call links in Meet (Original) for Workspace users. Attempting to call an individual from your contact list as you would in duo is not yet possible, but when the time comes, I imagine this will be indistinguishable and seamless across both apps before the company completely removes the Duo branding from the face of the Earth.