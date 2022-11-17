Google Drive will now suggest who to share documents with within your organization

A new Google Workspace update is rolling out that will begin to make suggestions on who to share your files with within Google Drive. As a result of this functionality, potential recipients will be displayed within the sharing dialog, which will help to expedite collaboration throughout your organization. Sharing suggestions will be based on who each user usually shares files with and will help them share content faster and more efficiently, as well as helping to reduce over-sharing.

The feature is Workspace-exclusive, which means it won’t be available to personal Google accounts and will be ON by default for organizations. Admins will be able to turn sharing suggestions on or off as desired for their company.

This update began rolling out yesterday to Rapid Release domains and will begin for Scheduled Release domains on November 30th, 2022. Both release tracks will start to see the feature show up slowly within the span of two weeks.

Newsletter Signup