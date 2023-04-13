Effortlessly organize your files with Google Drive’s revamped location picker

Are you tired of endlessly scrolling through folders in Google Drive to find the right location for where to place your files? Well, Google just introduced a game-changing update that will make file organization a breeze. The tech giant has announced a new and improved location picker for its web-based Google Drive interface that allows you to efficiently select a location to organize your files and folders.

The new location picker has a more intuitive visual experience and offers helpful suggestions when moving files and folders or adding shortcuts to items in Drive. You’ll see “Suggested”, “Starred”, and “All locations” tabs, which will allow you to navigate to the right folder with ease. Once you enter a folder location, the tabs will be replaced by a back button and the name of the location.

Google Workspace Updates

In addition to this, the new location picker offers details for the selected folder paths, an option to create a new folder, and an image notification if you’re moving something into an empty folder. It also offers suggested locations and the option to reject the suggestion, which immediately removes it from the list.

The navigation process has also been streamlined. There’s an inline button to complete the action of moving a file in one click, making the process more efficient. Plus, there’s now a label if a folder is “view only” and explanations for why you might face an error when moving a file, such as not being the owner of a file.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google accounts. The rollout for this will be gradual, starting on April 12, 2023, for Rapid Release domains, and April 26, 2023, for Scheduled Release domains. Let me know in the comments if you think this is a significant improvement on the previous experience or if you still think it needs work. I’ve spent years organizing massive amounts of files the previous, much slower way, so I’m excited for this, personally.

